play-icon Created with Sketch.

We've all heard of dry January, but what about dry April?

A lack of rainfall means April this year has been one of the driest on record.

The shortage of showers has led to alarming images from across the North East, raising concerns about climate change.

ITV Tyne Tees cameras have captured the bone dry landscapes the drought has left behind and the mounting fears over what impact such low levels of rainfall could have when it comes to fires and flash floods in the region.

A parched riverbed in North Yorkshire, the result of one of the driest Aprils on record

The consequence of such dry weather has taken a toll on some of our region's landscapes including the Dales in North Yorkshire.

Striking images show riverbeds parched, with stones and boulders where there should be fast flowing water.