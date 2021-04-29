Man pleads not guilty to the murder of a County Durham dad

A man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a dad who was found dead in his own home.Mark McGuiness denies murdering Rory Boyce, 31, at the property in Shildon, County Durham on March 30.

Rory Boyce Credit: Durham Constabulary

The 51-year-old, of Thornhill Gardens, Shildon, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court via video link from HMP Durham on Thursday 29 April accused of stabbing Mr Boyce to death.McGuiness spoke only to enter his not guilty plea, before prosecution counsel Mark Mckone and Nicholas Askins for defence discussed trial arrangements with judge Penny Moreland.