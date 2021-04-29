Maximo Park and Embrace set for Hardwick Festival gig

New acts have been revealed for this summer's Hardwick Festival weekend.

Indie rock bands Maximo Park and Embrace will be entertaining fans with decades of hits when they take to the stage from 21 to 22 August, at County Durham’s Hardwick Hall Hotel.

Maximo Park formed in Newcastle in the early 2000s and have gone on to perform around the world and produce seven studio albums, with popular singles including Our Velocity, Graffiti and Books From Boxes.

On the Saturday, the group will play music from their latest album, Nature Always Wins, which was released earlier this year and debuted at number two in the UK Albums Chart.

And joining Sunday’s line-up is multi-platinum band Embrace, who rose to fame in 1998 when The Good Will Come Out became one of the fastest selling debut albums by a British artist, certified Gold on the day of release.

Embrace

Since then the group has released six more top 10 albums and many top 10 hits, including Nature’s Law, World at Your Feet and Come Back to What You Know.

Other artists entertaining fans on Saturday include headliner Nile Rodgers and CHIC, Imelda May and Rebecca Ferguson, while Rag’n’Bone Man takes top spot on Sunday, along with performances from Razorlight and Elvana.

John Adamson, who owns Hardwick Hall Hotel, said:

“We have had some excellent Hardwick Festivals over the years so we know we have big shoes to fill this summer and I can’t think of a better line-up,” he said.

“Maximo Park and Embrace have a huge catalogue of hits between them so I’m confident they’ll really put on a show to remember over the weekend.

“We have a fantastic variety of genres on offer this year with acts performing on five different stages, along with plenty of activities across the side, so I really believe this will be one of our best yet."