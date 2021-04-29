Who are the candidates hoping to become Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner?

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Video report by Rachel Bullock

Soon, the region will be going to the polls to vote in a number of local elections.

Among them is the vacancy of Police and Crime Commissioner for Cleveland.

It follows the resignation of Barry Coppinger who held the post since 2012.

He stepped down after the force was placed in special measures by the damning Peel Report, which rated the force as inadequate in all areas.

So who are the four candidates hoping to take the office, and how will they deliver a force that the people of Cleveland want?

Our correspondent Rachel Bullock went to meet them and you can watch what they had to say above.