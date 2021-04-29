Woman meets the 'befriender' who helped her through lockdown

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Report by Katie Cole

Throughout lockdown many of us have credited a friend or family member with keeping our spirits up and keeping us going.

But what if you had never met the person who has been your lifeline?

For Eileen Kirkham from North Shields, that's exactly what happened. She has met her 'befriender' for the first time.

Eileen is in her eighties and from North Shields. She lost her husband 13 years ago.

Now, she has had the chance to meet Dianne, her lockdown companion.