Anyone considering a visit to Northumberland this Bank Holiday weekend is being urged to follow the Countryside Code and take litter home.

Northumberland County Council and Visit Northumberland say visitors are welcome but must be respectful of the landscape.

Live it. Love it. Leave it unspoilt. New slogan

David Hall, Chair at Visit Northumberland explained: “We are delighted that certain restrictions have been lifted and people can enjoy our beautiful rural region once more.

Although the government advice is to stay local, we do expect an influx of visitors across the May bank holiday. Many people from outside the county may not know Northumberland well and we want to welcome them while gently reminding people to help keep our glorious county pristine for others to enjoy. David Hall, Chair at Visit Northumberland

“Our ‘Live it. Love it. Leave it unspoilt’ message is based on the Countryside Code and being so simple, we are hopeful that people will understand it. We have also developed clear guidance for our website and social pages on how to prepare for a visit and how to keep our region as lovely as it is. Remember to book attractions in advance, bring rubbish bags and take your litter away in case there aren’t any nearby bins, understand that not all toilets will be open and close gates to protect wildlife and livestock.”

Mark Brassell, Garden Director at Alnwick Garden added: “The stunning landscapes and wide-open spaces make Northumberland a must-visit destination and we are expecting an influx of visitors over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Alnwick Garden has the largest collection of Cherry Blossoms

“I encourage all visitors and residents to adhere to the Countryside Code. Birds are nesting, there are lots of lambs about and of course, our hedgehogs are beginning to pair up for breeding. We need to be aware of this and remember the principles of ‘leave no trace’."