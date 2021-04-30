Bamburgh and Tynemouth named Britain’s best seaside destinations

Bamburgh in Northumberland has been named as Britain’s best seaside destination, after a survey by a consumer group.

Which? wanted to find out views on Britain’s coastal towns and villages, as more people consider staycations.

The survey of more than 4,000 people ranked nearly 100 towns and villages, with Bamburgh rated the best seaside town and Tynemouth coming in joint second.

Tynemouth

Bamburgh slipped from its first place ranking last year, but reclaimed the top spot after receiving a customer score of 85%, and five stars for its beaches, tourist attractions and scenery. It received an additional five stars for value for money, with prices for accommodation being half those of some popular spots in Cornwall.

Visitors were particularly fond of the castle, and despite the small size of Bamburgh village, the vastness of its beach meant it received four stars for peace and quiet, allowing visitors to easily distance themselves and avoid busy crowds. Which?

Other responses suggest word has spread about Bamburgh’s appeal, with some encouraging visitors to reserve tables in the restaurants in advance as places are often booked up, and arrive at the castle early to secure a parking space.

Bamburgh

Tynemouth took joint second place alongside Dartmouth in Devon. Both received a visitor score of 84%, and five stars for their seafronts, while Tynemouth was given five stars for its beach and seafront, and four stars for scenery.

Visitors to Tynemouth praised the selection and quality of restaurants and food options on offer, as well as the market at the Metro station at weekends.

Tynemouth

Rory Boland, Editor of Which? Travel, said:

“Many of us discovered the joy of a British summer holiday last year and the trend looks set to continue well into this summer. The results of our survey show that bigger is rarely better, with smaller and less crowded resorts taking the top spots over better-known destinations.

“Given the crowds and prices at some of Britain’s most popular seaside destinations, the best news from the survey is just how many highly-rated destinations we have to choose from. Whether you want a village with a beach or a big town with all the fish and chips you can eat, there is a fantastic spot by the sea for you."