This bank holiday weekend is expected see people return in their droves to tourist hotspotsaround the country.

As the first bank holiday since the easing of lockdown restrictions, local business around towns and beauty spots are gearing up for a busy weekend.

Many local businesses have been closed for a number of months and are looking forward to the first holiday weekend since measures eased, but they say the pressure is on to remain Covid safe.

There are also calls for visitors to be cautious about mingling over the bank holiday, with authorities encouraging people to maintain social distance for avoid the need for any further lockdowns.

Councils and police forces within the region are warning people to continue to follow regulations whilst enjoying the long weekend.

Posting on social media, North Tyneside Council reminded the public of safety guidelines.

The guidelines advise people to stay outdoors when meeting others in groups of 6 or 2households.

There are concerns that an influx of visitors to popular tourist spots could potentially lead to overcrowding.

Pub gardens, parks and beaches are just some of the places that are likely to be busy over the bank holiday. The hope is that people can enjoy themselves whilst continuing to remain safe.

The North East Ambulance Service appealed for the public to drink responsibly.