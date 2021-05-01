Man knocked over then attacked by occupants of car in Byker

A man is recovering in hospital after he was knocked over by a car and then assaulted by the occupants in Byker, Newcastle.

The 41-year-old was injured shortly after 3.35am today (1 May) after he was struck by the vehicle on Allendale Road.Two women, both aged 29, have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm and remain in police custody.Police say enquiries are ongoing and officers are now issuing an appeal for anyone who might have seen the incident, or have information about those involved, to come forward.