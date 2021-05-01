Warnings issued about strong batch of spice believed to be linked to Newcastle deaths
Warnings have been issued by Newcastle City Council and Cleveland Police following deaths and hospitalisations thought to be related to the drug spice.
Newcastle City Council says three deaths in a day are believed to be linked to a "particularly dangerous" batch.
What is spice?
Spice is a mix of herbs and synthetic chemicals. It is a psychoactive substance.
Separately Cleveland Police has issued a warning after 11 people were admitted to hospital.
Police are urging people to seek medical attention immediately if they become unwell.