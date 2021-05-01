Warnings have been issued by Newcastle City Council and Cleveland Police following deaths and hospitalisations thought to be related to the drug spice.

Newcastle City Council says three deaths in a day are believed to be linked to a "particularly dangerous" batch.

What is spice?

Spice is a mix of herbs and synthetic chemicals. It is a psychoactive substance.

Separately Cleveland Police has issued a warning after 11 people were admitted to hospital.

Police are urging people to seek medical attention immediately if they become unwell.