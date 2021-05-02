Northumbria Police's newest horse recruit named in memory of Prince Philip

Northumbria Police have unveiled their latest recruit - a horse named in memory of Prince Philip.

Prince has officially joined the force's Mounted Section after successfully completing a rigorous suitability programme.

The 12-year-old Dutch Warmblood horse was originally named Charlie by his first owners, but has now been renamed in tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away last month.Prince’s name was chosen by The Earl of Durham, whose land the brand new Northumbria Police Stables resides on at Lambton Park, near to Chester-le-Street.When joining the Mounted Section, all of Northumbria Police’s horses are given special names beginning with a P – due to P standing for police.Prince will now join his four-legged colleagues Pluto, Perth, Penelope, Patronus, Potter, Parker and Presley in the Mounted Section where he will play a role in keeping the public safe.