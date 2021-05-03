All you need to know about the elections in the North East on Thursday 6 May
There is a bumper round of elections on Thursday 6 May, after many were postponed from last year due to the pandemic.
Polling stations will be open between 7am and 10pm as normal, but things will otherwise be a bit different.
Voters will have to wear a face covering, unless exempt, and are encouraged to take a pen or pencil with them. There's more information on the Covid-safe approach here.
Social distancing and infection-control measures will also mean election counts will take longer, with results due over several days.
Here's a list of all of the elections taking place in our region, with information on the candidates and links to find out more, plus when we're expecting the results.
Hartlepool parliamentary by-election
There are 16 candidates to be the next MP for Hartlepool:
David Bettney - Social Democratic Party
The Incredible Flying Brick - The Official Monster Raving Loony Party
Hilton Dawson - The North East Party
Gemma Evans - Women's Equality Party
Rachel Featherstone - The Green Party
Adam Gaines - Independent
Andrew Hagon - Liberal Democrat
Steve Jack - Freedom Alliance
Chris Killick - [no description]
Sam Lee - Independent
Claire Martin - Heritage Party
Jill Mortimer - Conservative Party
John Prescott - Reform UK
Thelma Walker - Independent
Ralph Ward-Jackson - Independent
Paul Williams - Labour Party
Find out more about the election here.
The result is expected at around 4am on Friday morning.
Tees Valley Mayor
This role involves leading the Tees Valley Combined Authority, covering five boroughs, with powers over things like economic investment, skills and transport.
There are two candidates:
Ben Houchen - Conservative Party
Jessie Joe Jacobs - Labour and Co-operative Party
Find out more about the election here.
The result is expected at around 5pm on Friday afternoon.
North Tyneside Mayor
The mayor serves as the leader of North Tyneside Council.
There are five candidates for the role:
John Appleby - Liberal Democrat
Norma Redfearn - Labour Party
Penny Remfry - Green Party
Steven Robinson - Conservative Party
Jack Thomson - UK Independence Party (UKIP)
Find out more about the election here.
The result is expected around Saturday lunchtime.
Police and Crime Commissioner
Police and crime commissioners are tasked with setting the force's priorities and holding them to account on behalf of the public.
The PCC role in all four North East police forces are up for election.
Northumbria Police & Crime Commissioner
There are four candidates:
Duncan Crute - Conservative Party
Julian Kilburn - Independent
Peter Maughan - Liberal Democrats
Kim McGuinness - Labour and Co-operative Party
Find out more about the election here.
The result is expected on Friday afternoon.
Durham Police, Crime & Victims' Commissioner
There are three candidates:
Joy Allen - Labour and Co-operative Party
Anne-Marie Curry - Liberal Democrats
George Jabbour - Conservative
Find out more about the election here.
The result is expected on Saturday morning.
Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner
There are four candidates:
Barrie Cooper - Independent
Chris Jones - Liberal Democrats
Matthew Storey - Labour Party
Steve Turner - Conservative
Find out more about the election here.
The result is expected at around 2pm on Friday afternoon.
North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime CommissionerThis role also involves overseeing the local fire service.
There are four candidates:
Philip Allott - Conservative
James Barker - Liberal Democrats
Alison Hume - Labour and Co-operative Party
Keith Tordoff - Independent
Find out more about the election here.
The result is expected on Friday afternoon.
There are elections for eight of the councils in our region this year.
Northumberland County CouncilThe whole council is up for re-election, 67 seats in all.
Find out more about the election and the candidates here.
Results are expected in the early hours of Friday.
Durham County CouncilAll 126 seats on Durham County Council are up for grabs.
Find out more about the election and the candidates here.
Results are expected on Friday and Saturday.
Hartlepool Borough Council This is a full election, under changed boundaries, with 36 councillors due to be chosen.
Find out more about the election and the candidates here.
Results are expected on Saturday.
Newcastle City CouncilA third of councillors are elected in any one year, with some vacancies also due to be filled, so 28 seats out of a total of 78 are up for grabs.
Find out more about the election and the candidates here.
Results are expected in the early hours of Friday.
North Tyneside Council23 councillors are due to be elected, out of a total 60 - which is a third of the council and several vacancies.
Find out more about the election and the candidates here.
Results are expected on Friday and Saturday.
South Tyneside CouncilAgain, a third of the council is due to be elected, plus a couple of vacancies - so 20 seats out of the total 54.
Find out more about the election and the candidates here.
Results are expected in the early hours of Friday.
Gateshead CouncilOf the total 66 councillors, 24 will be elected this year - which is a third as normal, plus a couple of vacancies.
Find out more about the election and the candidates here.
Results are expected in the early hours of Friday.
Sunderland City Council
A third of councillors are elected at a time. With a few vacancies to also be filled, this year 28 seats out of the total 75 are in play.
Find out more about the election and the candidates here.
Results are expected in the early hours of Friday.