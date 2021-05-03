All you need to know about the elections in the North East on Thursday 6 May

There is a bumper round of elections on Thursday 6 May, after many were postponed from last year due to the pandemic.

Polling stations will be open between 7am and 10pm as normal, but things will otherwise be a bit different.

Voters will have to wear a face covering, unless exempt, and are encouraged to take a pen or pencil with them. There's more information on the Covid-safe approach here.

Social distancing and infection-control measures will also mean election counts will take longer, with results due over several days.

Here's a list of all of the elections taking place in our region, with information on the candidates and links to find out more, plus when we're expecting the results.

Hartlepool parliamentary by-election

There are 16 candidates to be the next MP for Hartlepool:

David Bettney - Social Democratic Party

The Incredible Flying Brick - The Official Monster Raving Loony Party

Hilton Dawson - The North East Party

Gemma Evans - Women's Equality Party

Rachel Featherstone - The Green Party

Adam Gaines - Independent

Andrew Hagon - Liberal Democrat

Steve Jack - Freedom Alliance

Chris Killick - [no description]

Sam Lee - Independent

Claire Martin - Heritage Party

Jill Mortimer - Conservative Party

John Prescott - Reform UK

Thelma Walker - Independent

Ralph Ward-Jackson - Independent

Paul Williams - Labour Party

Find out more about the election here.

The result is expected at around 4am on Friday morning.

Tees Valley Mayoral candidates: Ben Houchen, Conservatives and Jessie Joe Jacobs, Labour Credit: PA

Tees Valley Mayor

This role involves leading the Tees Valley Combined Authority, covering five boroughs, with powers over things like economic investment, skills and transport.

There are two candidates:

Ben Houchen - Conservative Party

Jessie Joe Jacobs - Labour and Co-operative Party

Find out more about the election here.

The result is expected at around 5pm on Friday afternoon.

North Tyneside Mayor

The mayor serves as the leader of North Tyneside Council.

There are five candidates for the role:

John Appleby - Liberal Democrat

Norma Redfearn - Labour Party

Penny Remfry - Green Party

Steven Robinson - Conservative Party

Jack Thomson - UK Independence Party (UKIP)

Find out more about the election here.

The result is expected around Saturday lunchtime.

Police and Crime Commissioner

Police and crime commissioners are tasked with setting the force's priorities and holding them to account on behalf of the public.

The PCC role in all four North East police forces are up for election.

Northumbria Police & Crime Commissioner

There are four candidates:

Duncan Crute - Conservative Party

Julian Kilburn - Independent

Peter Maughan - Liberal Democrats

Kim McGuinness - Labour and Co-operative Party

Find out more about the election here.

The result is expected on Friday afternoon.

Durham Police, Crime & Victims' Commissioner

There are three candidates:

Joy Allen - Labour and Co-operative Party

Anne-Marie Curry - Liberal Democrats

George Jabbour - Conservative

Find out more about the election here.

The result is expected on Saturday morning.

Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner

There are four candidates:

Barrie Cooper - Independent

Chris Jones - Liberal Democrats

Matthew Storey - Labour Party

Steve Turner - Conservative

Find out more about the election here.

The result is expected at around 2pm on Friday afternoon.

North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime CommissionerThis role also involves overseeing the local fire service.

There are four candidates:

Philip Allott - Conservative

James Barker - Liberal Democrats

Alison Hume - Labour and Co-operative Party

Keith Tordoff - Independent

Find out more about the election here.

The result is expected on Friday afternoon.

Credit: PA

There are elections for eight of the councils in our region this year.

Northumberland County CouncilThe whole council is up for re-election, 67 seats in all.

Find out more about the election and the candidates here.

Results are expected in the early hours of Friday.

Durham County CouncilAll 126 seats on Durham County Council are up for grabs.

Find out more about the election and the candidates here.

Results are expected on Friday and Saturday.

Hartlepool Borough Council This is a full election, under changed boundaries, with 36 councillors due to be chosen.

Find out more about the election and the candidates here.

Results are expected on Saturday.

Newcastle City CouncilA third of councillors are elected in any one year, with some vacancies also due to be filled, so 28 seats out of a total of 78 are up for grabs.

Find out more about the election and the candidates here.

Results are expected in the early hours of Friday.

North Tyneside Council23 councillors are due to be elected, out of a total 60 - which is a third of the council and several vacancies.

Find out more about the election and the candidates here.

Results are expected on Friday and Saturday.

South Tyneside CouncilAgain, a third of the council is due to be elected, plus a couple of vacancies - so 20 seats out of the total 54.

Find out more about the election and the candidates here.

Results are expected in the early hours of Friday.

Gateshead CouncilOf the total 66 councillors, 24 will be elected this year - which is a third as normal, plus a couple of vacancies.

Find out more about the election and the candidates here.

Results are expected in the early hours of Friday.

Sunderland City Council

A third of councillors are elected at a time. With a few vacancies to also be filled, this year 28 seats out of the total 75 are in play.

Find out more about the election and the candidates here.

Results are expected in the early hours of Friday.