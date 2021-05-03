Credit: Family photo

The family of a young mum murdered on Tyneside say the heartache continues after learning her killer has been recalled to prison.

18-year-old Samantha Madgin from Wallsend was stabbed to death in 2007.

Jordan Jobson, who was 15 at the time, was jailed for her murder and released in 2020.

Samantha's mum Alison and sister Carly have been told by the probation service Jobson is back behind bars after breaking a condition of her licence.

They say they hope no one else has been hurt by her.

Samantha Madgin with her mum Alison, and sister Carly Credit: Family Photo

Samantha's sister Carly said: "It is just heartache after heartache. Just as you feel yourself dealing with the life we have been dealt there is what feels like more heartache. I hope no one else has been hurt through her evilness."

This is proof that rehabilitation does not and can not work on those born evil or those who commit such evil unexplainable acts of violence on innocent people. Nothing will heal our hearts and bring Samantha back but we will try our best to prevent any family going through what we do everyday of our lives. Carly Barrett, Samantha's sister

Samantha Madgin

For Samantha's mum Alison, the news is a heartbreaking reminder of the family's loss.

She says that they are the ones serving a life sentence as they will never get Samantha back.

This just proves how we as victims suffer this life sentence it is never ending and the heartache just gets worse. Hopefully by continuing with Samantha’s legacy we can prevent this from happening to others. Alison Madgin, Samantha's mum

Since Samantha's death her family have campaigned tirelessly to stamp out knife crime.

They set up a charity in her memory called 'Samantha's Legacy'. She was killed in Wallsend just weeks after giving birth to son Callum.

Samantha's sister Carly and mum Alison give talks to school pupils to deter them from getting involved in knife-crime, highlighting the devastating impact it can have.