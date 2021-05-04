Eleven suspected drug dealers arrested after three 'Spice' deaths in Newcastle

Eleven suspected drug dealers have been arrested and drugs have been seized following the deaths of three men in Newcastle over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Northumbria Police say the arrests are in connected to "a thorough investigation into recent drug supply" and added that the deaths could be related to the drug 'Spice'.

A total of eleven people have now been arrested in the Newcastle area – nine males, 14, 23, 26, 27, 27, 35, 36, 43 and 44 and two women, 25 and 33.

Superintendent Barrie Joisce, of Northumbria Police, said: “Through our role, unfortunately we often see the devastating and sometimes fatal effects drugs misuse can have on some of the most vulnerable members of society, their families and the wider community as a whole.

“Thankfully, through the hard work of our officers, we have now made eleven arrests in relation to this investigation and taken a haul of drugs off the streets.

There may be others who have taken or purchased Spice in recent days and we continue to be concerned for their wellbeing. If anyone has taken Spice then they should seek medical attention at the earliest opportunity. Superintendent Barrie Joisce, of Northumbria Police

“We will continue to do all we can to keep our communities safe and ensure those who look to exploit others are ultimately brought to justice.”

Ten of those in custody have been arrested on suspicion of drug offences and one man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

Anyone who suspects criminality or drug supply in their area is asked to call police on 101.Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.