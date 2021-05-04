Firefighters fall silent across region in tribute to lost colleagues

Credit: Members of Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service pay tribute to fallen colleagues

A one minute's silence has been marked by firefighters in the region to remember to colleagues who have lost their lives in service.

Crews and staff from the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service's 17 stations held commemorations at midday on Tuesday, March 4 2021, to mark Firefighters' Memorial Day.

Chris Lowther, Chief Fire Officer for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Firefighter’s Memorial Day is a fitting way for us to remember our fallen comrades, who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

"The courage required to tackle a rescue situation is colossal, and those brave individuals have put the lives of others, before their own.

"We will always be indebted to their heroism; and the families, friends and loved ones who they have left behind, will too, be in our thoughts.”

The Firefighters Memorial Trust's record shows 42 members of the Tyne and Wear Fire Authority Area have died on the job.

The national record, which goes back to 1723, lists more than 2,500 personnel as having paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.