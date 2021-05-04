First stage of demolition at new Metro depot complete

The first stage of demolition is now complete at what will be the new depot for the new Tyne and Wear Metro trains.

Work on the track beds has begun, the old tracks are being broken up and removed in ready for the laying of foundations for the new tracks.

The £70 million new site in Gosforth will be finished by 2025, and will house the new Metro trains which are due to carry their first passengers in 2023.

You can take a look inside the new trains here - they'll be made by Swiss company Stadler.

The completed project will provide a modern new home for the new Metro train fleet. These are the first steps on a really historic journey that will secure the future of the Tyne and Wear Metro for many generations Metro Development Director, Neil Blagburn

The new facility on the 12-acre site close to Regent Centre station will include: