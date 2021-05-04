Head-to-head race for Tees Valley Mayor

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Video report by Tom Sheldrick

Voters across the Tees Valley will be asked to choose who should be their mayor on Thursday 6 May.

The election was postponed from last year due to the pandemic.

The Tees Valley Combined Authority covers five boroughs - Darlington, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Redcar and Cleveland, and Stockton.

The mayor role was created in 2017, and carries with it some funding and powers over things like economic growth, transport and skills.

Unusually there are just two candidates this year - the Conservative incumbent, Ben Houchen, and the Labour challenger, Jessie Joe Jacobs.