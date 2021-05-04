Northumberland National Park named the nation’s favourite

Northumberland National Park has been named as Britain’s best national park in a consumer group survey of nearly ten thousand people.

Which? magazine asked more than 8,000 people to rank their favourite parks based on scenery, wildlife and facilities.

The park, which stretches from the Scottish Border to Hadrian's Wall, landed the number one spot - with 90% of the overall score.

It follows on from the news that Bamburgh, in Northumberland, was voted as the country's best seaside resort.

The survey highlighted the park as a great place for stargazing. Credit: PA Images

The top 5 parks according to customer scores:

90% Northumberland National Park

88% Pembrokeshire coast

86% Lake District

86% Yorkshire Dales

86% Cairngorms

Despite restrictions in place over the past 12 months, the park saw a record number of visitors in 2020, as people flocked to green spaces during the pandemic.