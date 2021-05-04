Police are appealing for help to find two men after a trolley was thrown onto railway lines and struck by a Metro in Sunderland.

British Transport Police said the empty shopping trolley was pushed onto the tracks at Stadium of Light Metro station on Wednesday, April 21 2021.

On Tuesday, March 4, officers investigating the incident released the images of two men they believe have information which could help their investigation.

The force said: "At just after 10.30pm on Wednesday 21 April, two men walked down the station’s platform with an empty shopping trolley before pushing it onto the railway lines.

"The two men then board a train from the station and disembark at Park Lane Metro station.

"A short time later a train travelling through the station struck the empty shopping trolley, causing the driver to get out of the cab and remove it from the railway lines."

Anyone who recognises the two men or has information is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 660 of 21/04/21.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.