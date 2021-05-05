Appeal to hotels and B&Bs in search for missing Scarborough woman

Searches have continued throughout the weekend for missing 46 year-old Scarborough woman, Sarah West, and North Yorkshire Police is appealing to accommodation providers to check their bookings in case she has sought a place to stay in the local area.

Despite extensive searches, it is still unknown what Sarah’s next steps were following a sighting on the A165 near Cayton Bay around 7.30am Sunday 25 April 2021 and other possible sightings along the coastal path.

Officers are urging anyone who rents accommodation in the Filey, Reighton and Scarborough areas to check their bookings and CCTV in case Sarah has recently been or may still be a guest.

Sarah is 5 ft 5”, of a very slim build with dark blonde/brown shoulder-length hair and maybe wearing glasses. She is believed to be wearing jeans, a light coloured blouse top, brown boots and maybe carrying a red bag.

If you have any information that could help us locate Sarah please call 101 or 999 for an immediate sighting.