Deaf Awareness Week: Learn a phrase a day

ITV Signpost is this week challenging you to learn a phrase a day to mark Deaf Awareness Week.

The awareness week, running from May 3-9, aims to raise awareness and challenge perceptions of hearing loss and deafness across the UK.

12 million people in the UK are living with some form of hearing loss

That is 1 in 5 people in the UK population.

The hashtag, #DAW2021 is also being used as part of an online campaign to celebrate Deafness, raise awareness and encourage change and positivity.

Here at ITV, we're proud to work with a multi-skilled team of professionals who provide on-screen sign language content.

ITV Signpost runs British Sign Language-accessible services for sign users online.

The ITV Signpost team employs both deaf and hearing people working in a bi-lingual environment.

Everyday this week, they are posting on social media with a new phrase in British Sign Language.

Deaf awareness tips:

The UK Council on Deafness has listed tips of being more deaf aware Credit: UK Council on Deafness

Did you know?

Hearing loss and deafness is defined as a hidden disability.

As well as BSL, there are international sign languages including American Sign Language and French Sign Language.

Within the UK, there are regional variations of BSL just like there are with spoken language.

Lip-reading helps deaf people to understand what others are saying, but even the best lip-readers still miss up to 40% of what has been said.

The Royal College of Speech & Language Therapists highlighted that the rise in the use of face masks due to the Covid-19 pandemic makes it harder for people with hearing loss to communicate. Face coverings with a transparent panel over the mouth have now been created so that people can still lip-read through masks.

The British Deaf Association has written a beginners’ guide for communicating with Deaf people. Here are a few helpful tips: