Drive to get girls on Teesside to aim high with 'Power of Women' campaign

Video report by Helen Ford

Girls and young women in the Tees Valley are the focus of a new campaign to encourage them to aim high and pursue their dreams.

'The Power of Women' is trying to counter the assumption that growing up in a less advantaged area means you can't achieve your goals.

The movement is the brainchild of Professor Jane Turner from Teesside University. She wants to raise aspirations and inspire confidence in the area's young women.

There is such huge untapped potential in our region and I work at Teesside University; I see that potential every day but we also have girls coming to university who are really tentative about their capability and their ability and I want to change that. Professor Jane Turner

According to the campaign:

Women working full time in the Tees Valley earn 12% less than men

Self-employment among men in the Tees Valley is double that of women

The drive to change this will be aimed at girls from primary age upwards.

It will highlight the successes of local role models through a website, and later, by working directly with schools.

Among the campaign supporters is Chloe Clover, a young filmmaker from Redcar whose work is receiving widespread attention.

In her mid-20s, Chloe co-founded the company Wander Films, making social media videos for business.

She says there are huge opportunities on Teesside - if you go out and find them.

There was loads of people that became unemployed throughout my childhood. It's always been a conversation in the area that that is what's expected but I think it's a mindset and that mindset's changing. I think that there is an opportunity but yes, you just have to look for it. Chloe Clover, Wander Films

Yasmin Khan is another high profile woman who is backing the movement.

She founded Teesside charity the Halo Project, which supports women in circumstances such as forced marriage.

This campaign is exactly what Tees Valley needs, right now as we're coming out of the pandemic. We need to make sure we work with schools and look at people who are also excluded, so making sure we work with those community groups which do a fantastic job of bridging the gap and making sure that this is accessible to each and every young girl in Middlesbrough and Tees Valley. Yasmin Khan, Halo Project

For Chloe Clover, the Power of Women campaign is about highlighting the opportunities available across the Tees Valley and encouraging young women - whatever their backgrounds - to make the most of their lives.