From glam to grand - the North East's unlikely polling stations

Voters will be heading to the polls this week to cast their votes in elections across the region.

For many of us that means heading to the local council buildings, a church hall or the nearby school.

But for some in the North East it calls for an unlikely trip to the hairdressers, a castle or even a windmill.

The Salon, on Thrush Road in Redcar, is closing its doors to customers at close-of-play on Wednesday, May 5 2021, and transforming itself into a polling station ready for Thursday's elections.

Michelle Booth, manager of The Salon, cuts a client's hair Credit: Katie Cole

Manager Michelle Booth said Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council would in return cover the cost of would she would typically make in a day.

And at 10pm on Thursday her keys will be handed back - at which point she and her husband will set away deep cleaning the business.

The 12th century Walwarth Castle in Darlington Credit: Walwarth Castle

Meanwhile in Darlington Walwarth Castle has been preparing for its first guests since closing due to coronavirus restrictions.

The 12th century castle, now a hotel, will reopen for overnight stays again on May 17 but staff there told ITV News Tyne Tees they were just happy someone would be using it.

And voters in Sunderland could find themselves having their say at the 19th century Fullwell Mill.