play-icon Created with Sketch.

Former Newcastle, Middlesbrough and Lazio footballer Paul Gascoigne has said he wouldn't rule out appearing on the UK version of I'm a Celebrity.

15 celebrities competed over the course of ten weeks for a prize of 100,000 euros - it's similar but not affiliated to the ITV programme.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain, Gazza said it was up to his manager as he joked about food rations, sleeping with a crab on his head and exercising next to snakes during his time on the Italian version of the show.

He also impressed hosts Susanna Reid and Adil Ray with his Italian - speaking the language fluently at times throughout the interview.

He had to be airlifted to hospital during his appearance on "L'Isola dei Famosi" or "The Island of the Famous" after hurting his shoulder during a challenge.

It is reported that Gazza - who has had a well documented struggle with alcoholism - passed a series of mental and physical tests before appearing on the Italian reality TV show.

He made his entrance to the reality series by jumping from a helicopter into the sea.