Law guaranteeing care home visits 'unrealistic' for northern care group leader

Report by Gregg Easteal

Recent changes to the law allowing loved ones to visit family members in care homes has seen some reunited for the first time in over a year.

Now, a new report says the right of care home residents to have visits from relatives must be "underpinned" by law.

But a North Yorkshire care home owner says that could easily prove unhelpful and unrealistic.

Mike Padgham is chair of the Independent Care Group.

He says care homes want to bring loved ones together but their best may not always be exactly what everyone wants.