Man and woman found dead in Harrogate hotel

A man and woman have been found dead in a hotel in Harrogate.

North Yorkshire Police said the bodies were discovered at the Doubletree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel and Spa, on Springfield Avenue, at 10.20pm on Tuesday, May 4 2021.

Detectives investigating believe that both people, who are in their late 30s/early 40s and from the London area, were known to each other.

They have also confirmed that they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

Detective Superintendent Wayne Fox, from North Yorkshire Police’s Major Investigation Team, said: “We were called at around 10.20pm on Tuesday 4 May by hotel staff at the Majestic Hotel to a report that the bodies of a man and a woman had been located in a hotel room.

“On arrival, a man and a woman, both in their late 30s/early 40s from the London area, were pronounced dead at the scene by colleagues from the ambulance service.

"Their families have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

“A detailed investigation is under way looking into the circumstances of both deaths."

The force has reassured the local community that they understand the discovery to be an isolated incident.