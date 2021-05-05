Northumberland woman diagnosed with skin cancer in 20s says be alert

A woman from Northumberland has joined the call from dermatologists to look out for the signs of skin cancer following a diagnosis in her 20s.

Molly Grey, from Stocksfield, is grateful to be alive after finding out last year a mole on her leg was cancerous.

The 29-year-old was diagnosed with Stage One B melanoma during the pandemic and had two operations to remove the mole and two lymph nodes.

A mole on Molly Grey's leg turned out to be skin cancer Credit: Molly grey

Early detection was crucial, Molly said, adding: "If after the second operation it had spread, I would have jumped to a stage 3 or 4 (melanoma), and that means I would have had to have chemo, radiotherapy etc.

"Skin cancer is really aggressive and I'm going to be living with this, hopefully for a really long time. It's going to be part of my life now."

Molly says extra steps to keep her skin safe, like wearing sunscreen every day, has become as normal as brushing her teeth.

In Sun Awareness Week and with summer around the corner, The British Association of Dermatologists is urging people to check themselves for the signs of skin cancer.

During the pandemic, as health services became more difficult to access, the number of new diagnoses fell by a third - the highest fall compared to any other cancers.

Melanoma is the fifth most common cancer in the UK but due to reduced health services during the pandemic the number of diagnoses dropped.

According to the British Journal of Dermatology, between April and November last year there were just over 2,600 undiagnosed melanomas.

That's 30% less compared to 2019. Experts suggest it is due to fewer people seeing their GPs.

Dr Bav Shergill, from the British Association of Dermatologists, said there could be a number of reasons people are not going to their GP about skin cancer at the moment - including not wanting to trouble the doctor and or fearing it is too late.