A suspected drug dealer is due to appear in court after the deaths of three men in Newcastle.

An investigation was launched by Northumbria Police after a string of incidents related to the supply of drugs in the city over early May bank holiday weekend.

Three men – aged 34, 26 and 23 – died after ingesting what it thought to have been a strong form of the synthetic cannabinoid more commonly known as 'spice'.

A fourth man was also admitted to hospital after taking the same substance. He has since discharged himself.

Northumbria Police have confirmed that an investigation is ongoing to to identify those responsible for supplying the Class B drug to the victims.

Eleven suspects were arrested on bank holiday Monday, including a 27-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

Of those arrested, eight men have been released under investigation and a 14-year-old boy and 25-year-old woman have been released without charge.

The 27-year-old man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter has now been charged with a string of drugs offences.

Dylan McQue, of Shaftoe Street, Scotswood, has been charged with being concerned in offering to supply a Class B drug, possession of a control drug with intent to supply and possession of an offensive weapon.

The charges relate to the supply of the drug to two of the men who passed away.

Superintendent Helena Barron is overseeing the response to the drug related deaths.

She has sent her condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

Regardless of the circumstances, the deaths of these three men is devastating for their families and should never have happened. Superintendent Helena Barron, Northumbria Police

Superintendent Barron added: “We have been committed to trying to identify those responsible for supplying this potent form of Spice and our investigative teams have been working tirelessly in recent days.

“A number of people have been arrested, multiple addresses have been searched and we have worked closely with our partners to reach out to drug users in our city.

“That work has now resulted in one individual being charged with conspiracy to supply drugs on our city’s streets.

“Our enquiries will continue and we are committed to ensuring vulnerable members of our community have access to support.

“Anyone who ingests the drug and begins to feel unwell should seek immediate medical attention. We will continue to do all we can to keep our communities safe and anyone who has information that could assist our enquiry is urged to get in touch.”

McQue is set to appear before Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 5 May.

What is spice?

Spice is a mix of herbs and chemicals known as a synthetic cannabinoid. It is a psychoactive substance.

Synthetic cannabinoids are man-made drugs and were originally designed to mimic the effects of the active ingredient in cannabis tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) which gives the feeling of being stoned.

The risks of taking spice include inability to move, breathing difficulties, heart palpitations, seizures and extreme anxiety.Using with other alcohol increases the harmful effects the drug.

