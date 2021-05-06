play-icon Created with Sketch.

The media industry can be a tough one to break into, particularly if you live outside of London.

Now, the North East's biggest TV stars have set their sights on making that a thing of the past.

Ant and Dec have joined forces with the Prince's Trust to help remove barriers and help the next generation of talent to break through.

The presenting duo, who front ITV flagship shows Britain's Got Talent and Saturday Night Takeaway, are launching a two-week course providing insight into the jobs available both in front of and behind the camera.

The Prince of Wales, founder and president of the trust, said their "illustrious career" in the media made them the right candidates to lead the initiative, called Making it in Media.

HRH Prince Charles with TV duo Ant and Dec Credit: PA

The free course, for those aged between 16 and 25 who are not in work, education or training, begins in London in July with participants meeting industry experts, while also developing their self-confidence and practical skills.

It will offer a chance to work on a project related to TV production and guidance on CV writing and interview techniques.

£250 Grants of up to £250 will be available for costs such as childcare or travel.

Young people will later have the chance to meet prospective employers and interview for jobs, while grants of up to £250 will also be available for costs such as childcare or travel.

President and Founder of The Prince's Trust, HRH Prince Charles said: "The aim of my Prince's Trust has always been to help young people to fulfil their potential and, by helping them into jobs and training, to change some individuals' lives for the better.

"Being able to raise young people's aspirations is incredibly important, arguably more so now than ever, and that is exactly what my trust is doing by finding young people opportunities in the media industry today.

I can think of no better duo to help drive this activity than Ant and Dec, who have enjoyed an illustrious career in the media for over 30 years. HRH The Prince of Wales, President and Founder of The Prince's Trust

Speaking from the set of ITV's Saturday Night Takeaway, McPartlin and Donnelly said: "Our Making it in Media course with the Prince's Trust is a real passion project for us and something we've wanted to work on for a long time.

There are so many roles in TV and media that young people may have never considered as a career. We want to help young people find out more about the industry. Ant and Dec

There are plans to take the project to Manchester and Newcastle.

For more information about the new scheme visit the Princes Trust Website.