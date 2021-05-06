Forward planning is tough, admits Newcastle United Boss Steve Bruce

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Steve Bruce admits it's been hard for Newcastle United to make plans for next season because the club is dealing with so much uncertainty.Part of that is a problem specific to the Magpies, but part of it is a problem that football as a whole is facing - the financial consequences of the Pandemic will start to hit home for even the biggest clubs this summer.

But for the Newcastle Head Coach, there's the added problem of not knowing which division his team will be playing their football in next season.

The Magpies aren't mathematically safe from relegation in the Premier League, as they prepare for Friday Night's trip to high-flying Leicester City.

In truth, Newcastle probably ARE safe.

They're 9 points clear of 3rd bottom Fulham with 4 games to go. But Bruce says it's been hard to make concrete plans.