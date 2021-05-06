Helpline 'Street Talk' set to offer support for young people in the North East

A helpline is to launch offering mental health support to young people in the North East.

'Street Talk' has been set up by Oscar Slacke from Jesmond. The 21-year-old took a counselling course during the first lockdown last year.

Since then the helpline has grown, with more than 100 specially trained volunteers on hand to offer help and advice.

I’ve always been interested in mental health. I’ve suffered a bit throughout my teenage life with anxiety. I saw a lot of my friends struggle. I’ve always wanted to work in the mental health field. Oscar Slacke, Street Talk

What is Street Talk?

Why did you create it?

Why is it important to have a mental health support service for young people?

We are trying to promote normalising conversations around mental health. Oscar Slacke

What sets your helpline apart from others out there?

What are your long-term goals with Street Talk?

Our end goal is to reduce the number of people who are struggling with mental health issues throughout the year. Oscar Slacke

If you are experiencing mental health struggles, please reach out for support.

Here are some charities which can help you access mental health services: