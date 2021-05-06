Newcastle United's Charitable Foundation will have new home near St James' Park

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Report by Simon O'Rourke

Newcastle United's Charitable Foundation is building its brand new, state-of-the-art home near St James' Park.

To mark the occasion, those involved in the project were invited to become part of its legacy. Dozens of guests were invited to sign their names on the steel frame that will hold up the NuCastle.

It will become the permanent home of the Newcastle United Foundation and help take their work to another level, using the power of football to inspire, help and motivate the community.

The new facility will be completed later this year and fully open in March next year.