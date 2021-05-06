North Yorkshire Police have confirmed that the discovery of two bodies at a hotel in Harrogate is being treated as a murder-suicide.

Chenise Gregory, and her partner, Michael McGibbon, both 29 from the London area, were found stabbed in a hotel room at the Doubletree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel on Tuesday evening.

They were pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

An investigation into the circumstances around the deaths is ongoing, but Police say the evidence gathered at this stage suggests it as a suspected murder-suicide.

A post-mortem has taken place that has confirmed the couple died from stab wounds.

Police say they are treating Ms Gregory’s death as murder and are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Specialist officers from North Yorkshire Police, and specialist officers from the Metropolitan Police are supporting the family, and both forces are working together to investigate the circumstances leading to the deaths.

North Yorkshire Police also added "this is a very sad case and our thoughts are with their families and friends at this difficult time."