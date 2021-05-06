How do you fancy heading back to 1981 to run the original Great North Run?

While we may not be able to time travel just yet, we can give it a go at least virtually!

The organisers of the Great North Run are holding a virtual running challenge on the official birthday of the famous half marathon which is the 28th of June.

The Great North Run is one of the world'd most iconic running events, and began in 1981 Credit: PA

They'll be making up an 80's playlist as well as sharing the original route map and stories of people who were there for the very first Great North Run.

Anyone in the world can take part, and runners are being asked to complete 13.1 miles wherever they are on the globe as individuals.

It can be done all in one go or in stages anytime between the 26th and the 28th of June.

It’s truly remarkable that we’re celebrating the 40th Great North Run this year. When we first staged the event, we had no idea how it would be received or if people would even show up! It was incredible for us to see those 12,264 people lined up in Newcastle on 28 June 1981. Sir Brendan Foster, Founder of the Great North Run

Anyone who takes on the new challenge is being reminded to follow the latest government guidance on COVID restrictions and exercise and keep social distancing.

Organisations of this year's actual event, which is due to be held on the 12th of September, are 'optimistic' it will go ahead but say they need support from the Government when it comes to cancellation coverage for major events.

Last year's event was due to mark the 40th year of the Great North Run.