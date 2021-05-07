'A labour of love': the Metro train made of MECCANO

An expert model maker from Gateshead has spent over three months over many, many hours making a model of the Tyne and Wear Metro.

It's all the work of 70 year old John Herdman from Whickham.

John said his love of MECCANO lead him to make this model of the new Metro trains Credit: Model maker John Herdman with the Meccano model of the new Metro train and Michael Steiner, Deputy Programme Director at Stadler.

The model even has seats, handrails and its on tracks that it can move along!

John wrote to the makers of the new Metro trains, Stadler asking for dimensions. They wrote back and John got building!

Meccano is a real labour love for me, so I was more than happy to take on the challenge of recreating the new Metro train. “I’ve been in love with Meccano since the age of five. It’s a fantastic thing for all ages and generations to be creative with. It’s a great British icon. John, Chairman of the North Eastern Meccano Society

The new Metro trains, are set to enter passenger service in 2023, delivering a step-change in quality and reliability for passengers.