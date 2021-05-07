Badger cub abandoned by his Mum rescued in York

A badger cub that was rescued at just 6 weeks old is being cared for by the RSPCA after a member of the public found him in York.

Experts monitored the area for signs of his mum, but two days later, on Bank Holiday Monday, the young cub on his own again looking weak.

It is thought his Mum may have abandoned him, and so animal rescuer Inspector Laura Barber went to collect him.

The plan is now for him to be nursed back to health and released back into the wild.

He had no food in his stomach so I rushed him to a nearby vets for treatment where he was given some fluids and glucose. He will now be taken to a wildlife rehabilitator who already has another badger cub in their care so they will be able to keep each other company and both will be hand-reared. Inspector Laura Barber

Badger cubs are typically born from the beginning of February to late April.

Cubs stay below ground and emerge from their sett at around eight to ten weeks old.

However, they may continue to be dependent on their mother for some time afterwards.