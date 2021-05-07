Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner announced as Steve Turner

As the results of local elections continue to pour in today, Cleveland's Police and Crime Commissioner has been declared as Steve Turner.

The Conservative candidate won with a majority of over 34,000.

He has described the win as a "phenomenal feeling".

To win on first preference. For the Cleveland public to put that type of faith in me is fantastic. Steve Turner, Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner

ITV Tyne Tees asked what his priorities for the role are going forward.

It follows the resignation of Barry Coppinger who held the post since 2012.

He stepped down after the force was placed in special measures by the damning Peel Report, which rated the force as inadequate in all areas.

The new Police and Crime Commissioner says "we are going to change the way we do things in Cleveland Police" and says he recognises the challenge ahead.