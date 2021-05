Kim McGuinness has been re-elected as Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner.

She first came to the position in 2019 after winning a by-election with a majority of 6,000.

This time, after the second round, was re-elected with a 66,000 majority.

She secured 206,467 votes in the second round - the runner up was the Conservative candidate Duncan Crute with 139,875 votes.