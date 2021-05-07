Labour sustains losses in North East council elections

Labour has had a difficult night in the North East, with the first results among a bumper set of local elections having been declared.

Sunderland City CouncilLabour lost 9 councillors, but just about held onto overall control of Sunderland City Council. The Conservatives gained 6 seats, and the Liberal Democrats 4. Just over a third of seats were up for election.

Full results are available here.

South Tyneside Council

Labour lost 4 seats on South Tyneside Council, but maintained a large majority. The Green Party gained 2 extra councillors, with the Conservatives and an independent candidate elected. Just over a third of seats were up for grabs.

Full results are available here.

Newcastle City Council

Labour kept control of Newcastle City Council very comfortably. They lost 2 seats to independent councillors. Just over a third of seats were up for grabs this year.

Full results are available here.

Gateshead Council

Labour maintained their control of Gateshead Council, defending 19 seats, while the Liberal Democrats held 5. Just over a third of seats were contested this year.

Full results are available here.

Northumberland County Council, where all councillors are up for election, is also counting overnight.