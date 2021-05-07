By Amy Lea

A woman from Northumberland has been left unable to breathe and suffering up to 8 seizures a day after she believes a fusion holding her spine together has broken- three months after major surgery.

Melanie Hartshorn from Cramlington has a genetic condition called Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS), and complications from the condition have left the joints weak.

For several years she has been travelling to Spain for major surgery to stabilise her spine.

Her condition meant her skull was dislocating from her neck and spine, causing seizures and nauseous.

It left her unable to sit up.

Several weeks ago we spoke to Mel after he latest major operation in Barcelona.

That procedure use rods to completely fuse her spine solid. One of those rods has now snapped.

When turning Mel, we heard an almighty crack and Mel stopped breathing, about 15 minutes later, Mel then started fitting again, however this time, she couldn’t breath during the seizure. Mel still needs her head pulled to get her out of a seizure, however she is stopping breathing every single time which is much worse than ever before, Leah, Mel's carer and PA

She is now urgently trying to get back to Spain to have the problem looked at.

They need to raise enough funds to pay for private COVID tests and medical flights as well as specialist accommodation.