Philip Allott has been elected as the Police and Crime Commissioner for North Yorkshire.

The Conservative candidate was elected in the second count, taking the win against Labour's Alison Hume.

First count votes

Philip Allott (C) 73,657

Alison Hume (Lab) 40,803

Keith Tordoff (Ind) 22,338

James Barker (LD) 19,773

Second count votes

Philip Allott (C) 84,737

Alison Hume (Lab) 53,442