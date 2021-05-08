Hartlepool Borough Council

The full council was up for election, with the previous 30 seats expanded to 36 under boundary changes.The council remains under no overall control.The Conservatives became the biggest party, with 13 councillors, 9 more than previously.Labour won 11 seats, gaining 5.There are 10 independents, and 2 members of the Hartlepool Independent Union.

North Tyneside Council

Just over a third of seats were up for grabs this year.The Conservatives gained 2 councillors, at the expense of the Liberal Democrats and an independent.Labour successfully defended their seats, remaining comfortably in overall control of the council.

Labour's Norma Redfearn was re-elected as North Tyneside Mayor, overseeing the local council. She got 53% of the vote.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Northumberland County Council

The Conservatives took overall control of Northumberland County Council by one seat. This is the first time any one party has had an absolute majority since the authority was created in 2008. All 67 seats were up for grabs this year.

Sunderland City CouncilLabour lost 9 councillors, but just about held onto overall control of Sunderland City Council. The Conservatives gained 6 seats, and the Liberal Democrats 4. Just over a third of seats were up for election.

South Tyneside Council

Labour lost 4 seats on South Tyneside Council, but maintained a large majority. The Green Party gained 2 extra councillors, with the Conservatives and an independent candidate elected. Just over a third of seats were up for grabs.

Newcastle City Council

Labour kept control of Newcastle City Council very comfortably. They lost 2 seats to independent councillors. Just over a third of seats were up for grabs this year.

Gateshead Council

Labour maintained their control of Gateshead Council, defending 19 seats, while the Liberal Democrats held 5. Just over a third of seats were contested this year.

