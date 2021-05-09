Hitachi trains returning to service but advice not to travel continues

High speed trains made in the North East are returning to service after cracks were discovered in some trains, but the advice remains not to travel.

The Class 800 series are made at the Hitachi factory in Newton Aycliffe.

It led to cancellations and disruption across the network with LNER and Transpennine warning passengers not to travel.

On Saturday (8 May), Hitachi said cracks were identified on the lifting points under the carriage of some Class 800 trains overnight. As a precaution the trains were taken out of service until safety inspections were carried out.

We understand the frustration caused and we would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused to passengers and operators. Having been cleared for service, some trains are now running again across the network. We are working as quickly and safely as possible to investigate the issue across the remainder of the fleets. Hitachi Rail spokesperson

Hitachi opened its £82 million factory in Newton Aycliffe in 2015 and went into production of the Class 800 series, known as Azuma LNER trains. It is thought 180 trains were undergoing the safety checks.

It's certainly embarrassing for Hitachi, they really would rather this problem hadn't occurred but I think what's important now is how they deal with the problem, how they fix the problem and how they move on to keep providing what has, up until now, been a very very reliable fleet of trains. Philip Haigh, Railway Analyst

LNER and Transpennine asked passengers to not travel but said tickets will be valid until May 16.

As safety checks are completed, trains are returning to service.