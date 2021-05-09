Labour lose overall control of Durham County Council

Labour have lost overall control of Durham County Council for the first time in nearly a century.

Sir Keir Starmer's party lost a majority which they have had since 1925.

The Conservatives made more gains, as they have in other local elections in the North East and in the Hartlepool by-election.

All 126 councillors were up for election on Durham County Council this year.

The first set of seats were declared on Friday with the rest declared on Saturday evening.

Final results - compared to the 2017 election:

Labour: 53 (-21)

Conservative: 24 (+14)

Independent: 21

Liberal Democrat: 17 (+3)

Derwentside Independents: 5 (-2)

North East Party: 4 (+1)

Green: 1 (+1)

Other: 1

Full details are available here.