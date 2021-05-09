Labour's Joy Allen elected as Durham Police, Crime and Victims' Commissioner

Credit: Office of the Durham Police, Crime and Victims’ Commissioner

Labour's Joy Allen has been elected as Durham Police, Crime and Victims' Commissioner.

There was a recount after "discrepancies" were found in the first preference votes.

Ms Allen is a councillor in County Durham. She recorded 80,510 votes, after second preferences were counted, ahead of Conservative George Jabbour on 77,352.

Liberal Democrat Anne-Marie Curry was the final candidate.

The election had been postponed for a year due to the pandemic.

Labour's Ron Hogg was elected to the role in 2012 and 2016. He stood down in September 2019, having been diagnosed with motor neurone disease, and died in December 2019.

Acting commissioner Steve White did not run for election.

