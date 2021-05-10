Calls for a inquiry into DWP handling of cases after death of North East woman

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Video report by Jonny Blair

The family of a woman who took her own life after her benefits were stopped say they are continuing to fight, in her memory, for what they describe as 'justice'.

It comes as there are calls for a review of how the Department for Work and Pensions' handle certain cases, linked to when someone claiming benefits dies or comes to serious harm.

An investigation found the Government had reviewed one hundred and fifty cases since 2012. Among them was Jodey Whiting, from Stockton, who took her own life in 2017.

Jodey had missed an assessment appointment due to her declining physical and mental health, and after her benefits were stopped. She was a mum of nine children.

Her suicide, shortly after her benefits were cut, lead them to a face-to-face apology from The Department for Work and Pensions after it later accepted failings in how her case was handled.

150 reviews have been carried out after someone claiming benefits died or came to serious harm

New figures show that an investigation sparked by Jodey's death is just one of more than 150 internal reviews carried out by The DWP after someone claiming benefits died or came to serious harm. The research goes back to 2012.

A Department for Work and Pensions spokesperson said that it wouldn't be appropriate to comment on Jodey's case, specifically, as a legal decision is soon to be made about whether or not a second inquest will go ahead.

However, the DWP offered its condolences to the family of Jodey Whiting and said:

We support millions of people a year and our priority is they get the benefits to which they are entitled promptly and receive a supportive and compassionate service. In the vast majority of cases this happens but when, sadly, there is a tragic case we take it very seriously. A DWP spokesperson

A DWP spokesperson added: “In those circumstances, it’s absolutely right we carry out an internal review to check if the correct processes were followed and identify any lessons learned to inform future policy and service.”