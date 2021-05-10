Lee Johnson admits Sunderland have to be "at their best" to prosper in play-offs

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Sunderland AFC Head Coach Lee Johnson says his team will have to "be at their best" if they're to reach the League One play-off final.

The Black Cats brought their league campaign to a close on Saturday with a 1-1 draw against relegated Northampton Town at the Stadium of Light.

A fourth-place finish after 46 league games sets up a two-leg playoff tie against Lincoln City who finished fifth.

In anticipation of the matches against Lincoln City, Lee Johnson has revealed he and his backroom staff will be working with the players to prepare for what are now the two biggest games of their season with the winner playing in the final at Wembley.

A win at the national stadium, where the Black Cats have already tasted success this season, would see Sunderland promoted to the Championship.

Sunderland face Lincoln away on Wednesday May 19 before a home tie on Saturday May 22.