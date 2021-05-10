Mental Health Awareness Week: Photographer on the healing power of nature

play-icon Created with Sketch.

A photographer from County Durham is encouraging others to get out and enjoy the natural world for the benefit of their mental health.

I met up with Jules Brookes on a bright spring day, in woodland known for its display of bluebells. It's in places like this that Jules has been exploring nature for the past year, and capturing its delights with her camera.

Jules took this photo during our filming in woodland known for its display of bluebells Credit: Jules Brookes

Jules had studied photography when she was younger, but she put it to one side as other priorities took over. Jules lives with depression and at the start of the pandemic, she decided to re-visit her passion, as a creative outlet during lockdown.

More than a year on, and Jules says her life has been transformed.

When I go out, especially if the light's nice and you get beautiful dapples of light through the canopy, it's really invigorating and then if I do manage to get an awesome photograph that I'm really happy with then I'm excited to go home and to edit it and to share it. Jules Brookes, photographer

As well as sharing her images on social media, Jules has seen some of her pictures published in regional newspapers.

One of the photos taken by Jules whilst out with Helen Ford Credit: Jules Brookes

As recognition of her work grows, Jules told me that the real benefit is simply heading into the natural world.

I think just getting out is bigger than getting the images. It's so easy to think I'm just going to stay in and I'm just going to stay in bed because I still have days where I do that and I feel worse and I wish I'd gone out. Jules Brookes, photographer

Already, photography is more than a hobby for Jules and in time, she hopes to make it her career. As we stand amid the emerging bluebells, Jules tells me she is simply grateful for the power of nature and is urging others to explore it too.