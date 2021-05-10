South Shields Little Mix star Perrie Edwards announces she is pregnant

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards, who is from South Shields, has announced she is pregnant with her first child.

Sharing a photo of her baby bump on Instagram, she wrote: "So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate. Me + Him = You. We can't wait to meet you baby Ox!"

Edwards has been in a relationship with footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain since early 2017.

The 27-year-old is the second member of the girl group to announce a pregnancy this month.

Last week Leigh-Anne Pinnock revealed she is expecting a baby with footballer fiance Andre Gray.

Little Mix formed on The X Factor in 2011 and have become one of the country’s biggest-selling girlbands.