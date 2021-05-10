Newcastle East MP Nick Brown has been replaced by his deputy, Tynemouth MP Sir Alan Campbell, as Labour's chief whip.

It is part of a reshuffle by the party's leader Sir Keir Starmer after poor election results, including losing the Hartlepool parliamentary by-election and losing overall control of Durham County Council.

Nick Brown has been the MP for Newcastle East since 1983 and served as chief whip under four different Labour leaders. It's a vital role in the management of the party.

After he was removed from the position on Sunday evening, a spokesperson said: "Nick thinks it’s a reasonable time for Nick to move on. He and Keir have parted on good terms, with mutual respect. He wishes Keir and the new chief whip every success."

Sir Alan Campbell has been the MP for Tynemouth since 1997. He has served as Labour's deputy chief whip since 2010.

The reshuffle included Rachel Reeves replacing Anneliese Dodds as Shadow Chancellor.

Houghton and Sunderland South MP Bridget Phillipson remains Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury, and Middlesbrough MP Andy McDonald continues as Shadow Employment Rights & Protections Secretary.